George Floyd Houston memorial photos: People gather to pay their respects

On Monday, June 8, people gathered to pay their respects to George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after Derek Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for an extended period of time.

Chauvin now faces murder charges, while J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, three other Minneapolis police officers at the scene, also face aiding and abetting charges.



A memorial was held for Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4, where family members and prominent civil rights figures gathered to pay their respects. Monday’s event in Houston gave the public an opportunity to pay their respects at Floyd’s casket in person.

An arrangement of flowers is prepared for the funeral and memorial of George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pallbearers take the casket of George Floyd into the Fountain of Praise church for his memorial and funeral services on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pallbearers bring the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd into the Fountain of Praise church for his memorial and funeral services on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: People line up to attend the public viewing for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: People line up to attend the public viewing for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Expand

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: Mourners are guided into the the Fountain of Praise church for the public visitation for George Floyd June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez-Pool/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: Mourners pass the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd during a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: A mourner raises his fist while viewing the remains of George Floyd during a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez-Pool/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: Mourners view the remains of George Floyd during a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Photo by Godo Expand

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: Mourners pass by the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd at a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church June 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas. . (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 08: Mourners pass by the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd at a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church June 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images) Expand

Mourners pass the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd during a public visitation at the Fountain of Praise church June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

Savant Moore, Michelle Riggs and Keke Holland (L-R) and other people stand in line to attend the public viewing for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Expand

Farah Islam and Madison Campbell (L-R) hold pictures of George Floyd during the public viewing at the Fountain of Praise church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Expand

An eruption of protests over police brutality and use of force by police against black individuals and other minorities followed Floyd’s death in cities across the world. The protests ranged from peaceful to violent, with some local and state instituting curfews and requesting assistance from the National Guard.

President Donald Trump previously condemned violent protesters and received criticism after hinting at potentially using the Insurrection Act to deploy military troops across the country to quell unrest.

Floyd’s death has also lead to calls to defund police. A majority of the Minneapolis City Council have announced support to dismantle the local police department and replace it with a community-based public safety model."



Democrats have also proposed a sweeping overhaul of police oversight and procedures. The Justice in Policing Act would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents and ban police choke holds, among other changes, according to an early draft.

The protests have sparked a renewed awareness over the issue of brutality and use of force practices by police across the world. Major brands and organizations have indicated their support for protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Floyd’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.