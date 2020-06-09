George Floyd funeral service: List of speakers, order of service
HOUSTON - George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday in Pearland, Texas, following a funeral service in Houston.
The private funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.
Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.
Some guests expected to attend the service include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon.
Floyd’s procession will be escorted by the Houston Police Department to the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, where he will be buried, following the funeral. The interment, estimated to be after 1 p.m., is private.
Mourners pause by the casket of George Floyd during a funeral service for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)
ORDER OF SERVICE
The Overture
“The Blood” Sung by Donieta Webb-Thomas
The Prelude
Nobody Like Our God Sung by Rhonda McLemore with the Houston Ensemble (under the direction of Terrence Hartford)
The Entrance
Clergy, Honorary Pallbearers and Family
“Broken but Healed” Total Praise
Final Viewing & Sealing of the Bier
Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center
Life Celebration Salutation
Dr. Remus E. Wright & Pastor Mia K. Wright (Senior Pastor and Co-Pastor, The Fountain of Praise Church, Houston, TX)
Musical Selection
“God Will Take Care of You” Sung by Pastor Kim Burrell with the Houston Ensemble
Old Testament Reading
Reverend Arthur Rucker
New Testament Reading
Pastor Emeritus Gusta Booker (Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, Houston, TX)
Prayer of Comfort
Reverend Dr. Mary White
Video Montage with Musical Selection
“A Change is Gonna Come” Sung by Dray Tate
(Video Collage of Protests around the World in the Background with Visual Artist Ange Hillz)
Resolutions
Read by Ive McGregor for The Fountain of Praise, Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church and Jack Yates High School c/o 1993 (All others to be acknowledged)
Musical Selection
“Oh, How Precious” Sung by Kathy Taylor with the Houston Ensemble
Dignitarial Remarks
Joe Biden (Former Vice President of the United States)
Congressman Al Green, 9th Congressional District
Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, 18th Congressional District
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
Video Montage with Musical Selection
“Hood Cry” Sung by Cal Wayne (Video Collage of Floyd's Performances Without Audio)
Family Expressions
Kathleen McGee, Brandy Bob, Travis Cains
Poem
Earnesia Clabron-Dangerfield (Jack Yates Alum)
Musical Selection
“My Soul’s Been Anchored” Sung by Michael Tolds
Acknowledgement of Clergy
Dr. Remus E. Wright, Senior Pastor
Ministerial Remarks
Rev. William “Bill” Lawson, Pastor Emeritus, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston, TX
Dr. Steve Wells, Senior Pastor, South Main Baptist Church, Houston, TX
Dr. Ralph Douglas West, Sr., Pastor /Founder, The Church Without Walls, Houston, TX
Musical Selection
“We Offer Praise” Sung by Nakitta Foxx with the Houston Ensemble
Silent Reading of The Life and Legacy of George Floyd
Words of Encouragement
Dr. Remus E. Wright, Senior Pastor
Sermonic Solo
“For Every Moutain” Sung by Minister Kurt Carr
Introduction of Eulogist
Bishop James E. Dixon, II, Community of Faith Baptist Church, Houston, TX
The Eulogy
Rev. Al Sharpton
Closing Celebration Salutation
Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston, TX
The Farewell Tribute to Mr. George Floyd
Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center Elite Burial Guard
The Departure
Clergy, Dignitaries & Family
“I Shall a Wear a Crown” Sung by Zacardi Cortez
The Entombment
Conducted by: Rev. Martin Moshay & Rev. Charles Wiseman
The Fountain of Praise Church, Houston, TX