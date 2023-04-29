General Mills recalls Gold Medal flour varieties over Salmonella risk

article

General Mills has issued a voluntary recall on Gold Medal flour due to concerns of Salmonella.

The company is recalling Gold Medal flour products marked with the days March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024 due to samples testing positive for Salmonella Infantis.

"This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall," General Mills stated in the recall announcement.

The company announced the recall on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared the recall the same day.

"Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103," General Mills stated.

Salmonella infantis can cause nausea, diarrhea and other side effects in healthy people. Symptoms can begin within six hours and can last four to seven days.

Salmonella infantis can be killed via application of heat through processes such as baking or boiling .

