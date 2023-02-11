Gas line damaged in Sugar Land, first responders on scene

Officials are working to secure an area in Sugar Land after a natural gas line was damaged.

According to CenterPoint Energy, a natural gas line in the 1500 block of David Searles Drive was damaged by a contractor.

The Sugar Land Fire Department closed the road from Country Club Boulevard to Sugar Creek Boulevard in both directions.

CenterPoint Energy says crews are working with first responders to secure the area and safely turn off the natural gas.