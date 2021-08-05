Gas leak in Rosenberg forces road closures for up to 4 hours, police say

article

Authorities say a gas leak in Rosenberg has resulted in temporary road closures late Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but police say a gas leak in the area of FM 2977 and Bryan Rd. forced officials to close the streets from August Green to Irby Cobb and Bryan Rd. to Rose Ranch Blvd.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews work to investigate and drivers to find alternative routes as the streets are exppected to remain closed for at least four hours.

