Garth Brooks tour coming to Houston nearly 10 years since last appearance

article

Country music superstar Garth Brooks' tour is coming to Houston for the first time in nearly 10 years.

More than 140,000 fans saw Brooks' tour in the Space City during the last performance but for the very first time, his tour will be at the NRG Stadium.

WATCH: Garth Brooks sings 'Amazing Grace' on Inauguration Day

The show will be on August 6, but tickets are going on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

There's an 8-ticket limit to purchase, so fans should get theirs as soon as possible!

Click here to find tickets.