Galveston welcomes Carnival Jubilee for the first time

The Carnival Jubilee, the first brand-new cruise ship to debut in Galveston, has arrived.

The Jubilee, Carnval Cruise Line's new flagship, was welcomed home with a grand water salute as she docked at Galveston Wharves' Terminal 25.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Carnival Jubilee joins Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream at the port as part of a four-ship deployment plan that will be completed when Carnival Miracle repositions to Galveston next fall.

"The Texas star on her bow isn’t just decoration, it’s a symbol of our gratitude to our guests sailing from Texas who’ve made us the number one cruise line in Galveston, and our commitment to the future of cruising from this great city and state," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "When we cut the ribbon to welcome our first guests on this ship this weekend, we’ll be celebrating the beginning of a new era of operations here."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Carnival Jubilee’s 1,750 team members are preparing to welcome more than 6,000 guests aboard for a maiden departure on Saturday. The ship is set to sail on a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise, visiting Mahogany Bay as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. The ship will continue sailing week-long cruises year-round.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, call 1-800-CARNIVAL.