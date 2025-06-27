Man arrested in deadly Galveston shooting near Postoffice Avenue, police say

The Brief Johnathan Lee, 25, was reportedly charged with murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday One man has died, and another two were injured.



A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly Galveston shooting that happened early Wednesday.

Galveston Avenue E shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Galveston police say 25-year-old Jonathan Lee has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

This is tied to the shooting that killed 31-year-old Armando Ventura and injured two others.

Police say Lee is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a total bond of $1.5 million: $1 million for the murder charge, and $500,000 for aggravated assault.

Around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of gunshots on Postoffice Avenue.

Police found a 31-year-old man, now identified as Armando Ventura, inside a vehicle. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was also found shot multiple times a few blocks away near Avenue G and 25th Street.

A third man, 25, was later found in the 2400 block of Avenue H with injuries, but police say he had not been shot.

The two surviving men were taken to the hospital.

Police say Jonathan Lee was the only shooter during an altercation with the other men.