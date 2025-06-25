The Brief One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a Galveston shooting. A 31-year-old man was shot to death in a vehicle. Those involved have not been identified.



A man was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Galveston early Wednesday morning.

Deadly Galveston shooting

What we know:

Around 2:50 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots on Postoffice Avenue, between 25th Street and 24th Street.

Police found a 31-year-old man inside a vehicle. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was also found shot multiple times a few blocks away near Avenue G and 25th Street.

A third man, 25, was later found in the 2400 block of Avenue H with injuries, but police say he had not been shot.

The two surviving men were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Call police with information

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Galveston Police Department Investigative Services Bureau at (409) 765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous.