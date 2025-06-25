Galveston shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured near Postoffice Avenue
GALVESTON, Texas - A man was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Galveston early Wednesday morning.
Deadly Galveston shooting
What we know:
Around 2:50 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots on Postoffice Avenue, between 25th Street and 24th Street.
Police found a 31-year-old man inside a vehicle. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
A 29-year-old man was also found shot multiple times a few blocks away near Avenue G and 25th Street.
A third man, 25, was later found in the 2400 block of Avenue H with injuries, but police say he had not been shot.
The two surviving men were taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Call police with information
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Galveston Police Department Investigative Services Bureau at (409) 765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Galveston police.