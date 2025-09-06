The Brief The City of Galveston commemorates 125 years since the storm of 1900. Residents lined up on the seawall, stretching for well over a mile to celebrate. The Guinness Book of World Records certifies the Galveston seawall as the longest walkway in the world.



A world record was broken on Saturday morning in Galveston in honor of the 125th anniversary of the 1900 Storm.

Galveston Sewall sets world record

The Galveston Seawall has set the Guinness World Record for the longest walkway of 10.3 miles.

According to the Guinness World Record website, the previous record holder was Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida. The walkway was 4.5 miles long and followed the seawall from Columbus Statue Park to Gandy Boulevard.

"The seawall that was built after the great storm that protects Galveston today, has this morning been certified as the longest walkway in the world at 10.3 miles," Visit Galveston Executive Director Tony Lyle said.

Great Storm of 1900

Big picture view:

The Great Storm of 1900 was a large hurricane that hit the coast of Texas, greatly impacting Galveston.

Residents in the area were not given proper warning for the storm, and since there was no seawall at the time, thousands of civilians died in the floodwaters.

Why you should care:

The celebration marks the 125th anniversary of the storm, which hit Sept. 8.

During the event, residents were able to learn more about the storm's impact and how it affected everything in Galveston, from the framework of the town to the economy of Texas as a whole.

Local perspective:

Residents from all over Galveston and surrounding areas came to the ceremony Saturday morning.

"It stands for not only an engineering excellence that took place, but it stands for the resilience and the innovative quality, the patience, the fortitude and the strength of Galveston," Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said.

"I think the moment when we all turned around and looked, and it kind of hit me that this was 125 years ago today," Galveston Resident Eli Bivens said. "Then knowing the history of what it was like here and that there wasn’t a seawall and just the devastation experienced."

"The seawall saves people," Galveston Resident Elijah Nwisnewski said. "We’re going be in the Guinness book, and we’re celebrating Galveston."