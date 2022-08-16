article

A driver accused of running a stop sign and hitting a man on a scooter in Galveston has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the deadly crash, police say.

Yordany Ferrer, 35, was arrested following a crash that left 53-year-old John David Bell dead, according to GPD.

FOLLOW THE LATEST GALVESTON NEWS

The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Avenue U.

Police say Bell was traveling westbound on Avenue U on his scooter and stopped at the stop sign. A Chevy Silverado that was traveling south on 53rd Street was also stopped at the stop sign.

As the scooter went through the intersection, police say the driver of a Nissan Altima, Ferrer, ran the stop sign and hit the scooter.

Bell was ejected from the scooter onto the windshield of the Silverado, authorities say. Bell was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

An 88-year-old man who was in the Silverado was also taken to the hospital, but police say he didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

The Altima driver was taken into custody. Police say Ferrer was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.