A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Galveston on Saturday.

According to officials, Galveston police officers arrived in the 2100 block of Avenue P around 10 a.m., responding to reports of an aggravated assault.

A man with a knife had allegedly assaulted a tree trimmer and EMS were on the scene trying to treat the victim. Officials claim the man was still at the scene threatening emergency personnel.

The suspect was confronted by officers, who then shot at the man. He was taken to the trauma center at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where he later died from his injuries.

As per Galveston Police Department protocols, the shooting will be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency. Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.