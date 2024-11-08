Galveston man gets 99 years for murder during 2023 Jeep Weekend

Raymond Bernard Borden Jr., has been sentenced to prison for the murder of his girlfriend Tina Kelley during Jeep Weekend on Crystal Beach in May 2023.

A Galveston County jury ordered a 49-year-old Borden to serve 99 years in prison on Wednesday along with an additional 10 years for driving while intoxicated (DWI) for the third time or more.

On the morning of May 21, 2023, Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies were flagged down by a citizen who reported being rear-ended by a maroon Dodge truck that left the scene. Deputies found the vehicle and identified Borden as the driver. Following a DWI investigation, Borden was arrested and charged with a DWI. Deputies found items belonging to Kelley, including her purse and wallet, inside the truck.

Five days later, sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check at Kelley’s home after her daughter expressed concern. They found Kelley dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined Kelley’s truck was missing and it was the truck Borden had been driving at the time of his arrest.

Raymond Bernard Borden Jr.

An investigation also revealed when Borden was arrested, spent shell casing in his pocket and blood from the victim on his shoes and on money that was in his possession. Authorities also recovered the murder weapon in the vehicle Borden had been driving.

During the trial, Chief Assistant District Attorney Ricque Davis and Assistant District Attorney Brianna Stark presented evidence Borden’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of his arrest was 0.314, more than three times the legal limit. Prosecutors argued Kelley had been shot eight times without apparent reason. Borden, who admitted to being a heavy drinker, testified he had no memory of the events that night.

The jury returned a guilty verdict for murder and for DWI, third or more, following less than an hour of deliberation.