Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis dismissed by Galveston Park Board of Trustees

FOX 26 has learned Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis' employment ended on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief dismissed

According to the release, the decision followed a series of back-to-back investigations concerning Beach Patrol operations that led to concerns regarding Mr. Davis’ leadership of the department.

The Park Board has addressed a number of these concerns by updating its policies and procedures related to topics such as contracting and procurement, conflicts of interest, personnel management, and safety and hospitality, the release stated.

As part of the Park Board’s efforts to continue to improve operations, Interim CEO Marty Miles also deemed a change in leadership to be appropriate and necessary under the circumstances, officials said.

What they're saying:

"It is never an easy decision to remove an employee. Let me assure you, every factor was taken into account," said Miles. "But my number one priority at the end of the day is to have the right person overseeing the program that is responsible for the safety of every person who visits our beaches."

What's next:

Austin Kirwin, a 14-year veteran of Galveston Island Beach Patrol, is currently serving as Interim Chief, the release stated. In that role, he oversees a team of experienced leaders that will ensure lifeguarding services and beach patrol programs continue uninterrupted.

"The Park Board is committed to protecting the residents and visitors who swim in the Gulf and will ensure resources are continued to be placed into this vital program. Galveston has one of the top beach patrol programs in the country, and it is important to residents and visitors that it remains strong," Miles said.