Galveston-Houston Archdiocese cancels all public masses

The Galveston-Houston Catholic Archdiocese has suspended mass effective March 18. Churches are being allowed to stay open for individual and private prayer.

The Galveston-Houston Archdiocese encourages churches to inform parishioners about any network television or online streaming opportunities.

The church also wants families to continue to gather to pray, read scripture and recite the Rosary.

Church officials say the Sacrament of Reconciliation will be made available where possible with special consideration given to the age of the priests in their parishes.

The archdiocese is limiting wedding attendance to 10 people, including the priest.

Baptism of infants is also being postponed by the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese.

Priests are advised to offer confessions in places outside of their normal small confessionals.

Penance Services are also canceled.