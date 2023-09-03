Galveston police say two people were killed and others were injured during a shooting at a house party overnight.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Mendocino Drive in the Pointe San Louis subdivision.

Galveston police investigate a shooting at a house party.

Police didn't release further details on those who were killed. Authorities confirmed that others were injured by the gunfire but didn't indicate how many.

Several partygoers were interviewed about the shooting, but police say others left before authorities arrived on scene.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Galveston police detectives at (409)765-3268 or make an anonymous tip by calling Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477.