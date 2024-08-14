Families held a press conference Wednesday demanding justice and accountability following an altercation at the Island Bay Resort in Galveston.

The incident, involving now-former Galveston Police Officer Jared Rivas, occurred on June 25 and has prompted calls for action from the resort and local law enforcement.

Families and their attorneys tell FOX 26 that on the day of the incident, a group of teens was celebrating a birthday party at the resort pool, with appropriate permission from their parents and the resort.

They say Rivas, who was working as a courtesy officer, allegedly launched an "unprovoked and brutal assault" on the teenagers.

The incident was captured on video by the victims and bystanders, showing individuals being punched and restrained while using profanities.

Rivas was seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and Crocs. He also has a badge and a police radio. Department policy states courtesy officers must be easily identifiable by their attire, such as an official uniform or a Galveston PD training polo shirt.

Attorney Alberto Ruiz, representing the affected families, criticized both Officer Rivas and the Galveston Police Department. "This was a sad day for our community," Ruiz said. "Police officers, upon arrival, should have intervened immediately to stop the excessive force being used. Instead, they allowed Officer Rivas to continue his unprovoked assault. We hold the Island Bay Resort accountable for failing to ensure proper training and protocols for their courtesy officers."

The families are also seeking answers from UTMB-Galveston, which they allege refused to provide medical treatment to some of the victims following the attack. Fox 26 has also reached out to UTMB-Galveston for a response.

In response to the incident, the City of Galveston announced that Officer Rivas had been terminated from the Galveston Police Department. The Galveston County District Attorney’s office is now reviewing the case to determine if any criminal charges will be filed. Due to ongoing litigation, the city declined to comment further.

The individuals and their families are calling for justice and compensation for the physical and emotional trauma suffered, as well as comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.