Galveston man charged for juvenile's stabbing injuries, police say

Galveston crime: Man arrested, accused of stabbing juvenile

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Cove View Boulevard.

Authorities they were initially called about a juvenile "acting violently" and chasing a man around the complex. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a juvenile "fleeing through the property."

One of the officers went to find the juvenile, then heard a "verbal disturbance." Authorities say they then saw a man standing over the juvenile with a knife.

Police reported that 55-year-old Thomas Gilcrist was detained at the scene, and the knife was recovered. He is said to be charged with aggravated assault with a recommended bond of $150,000.

The juvenile allegedly had multiple stab wounds. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived and took him to a hospital. The injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to the incident before police were called.