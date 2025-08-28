Galveston man charged for juvenile's stabbing injuries, police say
GALVESTON - A Galveston man has been arrested and charged with stabbing a juvenile, police say.
What we know:
According to police, the incident happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Cove View Boulevard.
Authorities they were initially called about a juvenile "acting violently" and chasing a man around the complex. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a juvenile "fleeing through the property."
One of the officers went to find the juvenile, then heard a "verbal disturbance." Authorities say they then saw a man standing over the juvenile with a knife.
Police reported that 55-year-old Thomas Gilcrist was detained at the scene, and the knife was recovered. He is said to be charged with aggravated assault with a recommended bond of $150,000.
The juvenile allegedly had multiple stab wounds. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived and took him to a hospital. The injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
There is no information on what led up to the incident before police were called.
The Source: Galveston Police Department