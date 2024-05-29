Galveston County traffic: Pelican Island Bridge to be closed temporarily on Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that Pelican Island Bridge will be closed in both directions for a 4-hour period on Thursday.

Officials said State Highway 275/Harborside will be closed starting at 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The closure will allow for an inspection of the bridge to be completed.

Authorities said if crews finish sooner, they will open the bridge back to traffic.