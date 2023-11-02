A driver crashed after he was shot multiple times on I-45 in Galveston County, officials say.

Galveston police responded to a report of a shooting somewhere near the Galveston Causeway around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities investigate a shooting on I-45 in Galveston County.

A vehicle was found crashed near the northbound exit to Tiki Island. The driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Because the crash was outside of Galveston, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. State troopers were also assisting.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.