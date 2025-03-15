article

The Brief The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a fugitive. Sylvester Williams escaped while being transported to jail. The search is in the area of IH-45 and FM 519.



The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped while being transported to jail.

What we know:

The sheriff's office is searching for 36-year-old Sylvester Thompson.

Right now, law enforcement is searching in the area of IH-45 and FM 519.

They say Thompson was being taken to jail for evading arrest when he was able to escape.

Thompson is wanted for several charges, including assault on a peace officer, escape from custody and taking or attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.

What we don't know:

Details of Thompson's escape have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Thompson is asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322. You can also submit a tip to Galveston County Crime Stoppers anonymously at P3tips.com.