Galveston County Sheriff's Office searching for fugitive
GALVESTON COUNTY - The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped while being transported to jail.
What we know:
The sheriff's office is searching for 36-year-old Sylvester Thompson.
Right now, law enforcement is searching in the area of IH-45 and FM 519.
They say Thompson was being taken to jail for evading arrest when he was able to escape.
Thompson is wanted for several charges, including assault on a peace officer, escape from custody and taking or attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.
What we don't know:
Details of Thompson's escape have not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Thompson is asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322. You can also submit a tip to Galveston County Crime Stoppers anonymously at P3tips.com.
