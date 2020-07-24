Galveston County officials prepared for any affects from Hanna

Counties along the Texas coast are closely watching Tropical Storm Hanna. The storm is expected to strengthen and make landfall as a hurricane Saturday near Corpus Christi.



In Galveston County, the Office of Emergency Management is working with the National Weather Service. According to Zach Davidson, a Galveston County spokesman, their biggest concern is possible flooding.



“The big concern is localized street flooding,” said Davidson. “We’re telling people if a street is flooded, don’t drive into those floodwaters.”

“Here at the coast we are expecting about 3-5inches of rainfall,” said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There is the potential for some areas to see 5-7 inches or higher.”



FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Along the Sea Wall in Galveston, some worry about a storm surge occurring during high tide. Davidson says they’re watching this closely.

“One of our concerns is Highway 87,” said Davidson. “We’re working with TxDOT and the Sheriff’s Office to keep an eye on that. Should water come over the road, we’ll close it.”

While Hanna is expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi, other areas across Texas could also be impacted.



“Never drive into floodwaters,” said Davidson. “We just ask people to turn around, don’t drown.”