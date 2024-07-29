One man is facing charges in Galveston County following a roofing fraud investigation, officials said.

According to a release, Michael Kennedy, 41, of Dickinson, was charged with felony criminal mischief.

Authorities said Kennedy, who is an employee with Coast Guard Roofing, is accused of intentionally damaging a victim's roof to falsely claim storm damage and file a fraudulent insurance claim.

During the investigation, officials said it was determined that manual mechanical manipulation of the roof occurred. This refers to intentional damage inflicted on a roof surface to simulate damage from natural events, like storms.

Officials said the act was intended to deceive the insurance company into approving the fraudulent claim.