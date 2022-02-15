Galveston City Councilman William 'Bill' Quiroga dies after hospitalization

article

Galveston District 4 City Councilman William "Bill" Quiroga died on Monday after being hospitalized last month, officials say.

"Any time you lose a current member of Council, a sadness prevails throughout the City. Councilman Quiroga had a true love for Galveston, and he worked to make it better. My sympathies and condolences to this family. He will be missed," Mayor Craig Brown said.

Councilman Quiroga was elected to the Galveston City Council in 2020.

He was hospitalized in January with complications stemming from COVID-19, city officials say.

"Bill was an independent thinker who stuck to his guns and beliefs. I will miss our conversations," City Manager Brian Maxwell said.

