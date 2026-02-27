The Brief Friday is Go Texan Day, celebrating the approaching Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo season. Submit your photo and see the gallery from our viewers.



Are you ready for the rodeo? Put on your cowboy hat and your boots because it's Go Texan Day!

The annual Go Texan Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

How do you celebrate Go Texan Day?

On Go Texan Day, Houstonians dress up in traditional Western attire as a way to celebrate the state's rich Western heritage. People wear cowboy hats, boots, jeans and other Western clothing.

The event is not only a fun way for Texans to showcase their Western pride but also serves as a prelude to the festivities and events that take place during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Go Texan Day photo gallery

Viewers submitted their photos to show us how they are celebrating Go Texan Day. Click the green "Add" button to submit your photo or click here.