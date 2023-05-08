Gallery Furniture and Denny’s are teaming up to show appreciation for service members and veterans this month.

Active military personnel and military veterans are invited to attend the Bed & Breakfast drive-thru giveaway at Gallery Furniture at 6006 North Freeway on May 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

During the event, military members have a chance to get one of 70 free Tempur-Sealy mattresses and 70 free Denny's Grand Slam Breakfasts for one year.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Bring a valid military ID to qualify. You must also bring a vehicle that will allow you to haul away your free mattress.

The giveaway event is in celebration of Military Appreciation Month and Denny’s 70th anniversary.

The Denny’s mobile diner will also be at the event to serve a hot breakfast to those who attend.

