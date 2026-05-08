Galena Park shooting: 2 suspects charged in deadly basketball court shooting

The Brief Angel Mendiola Ramirez, 18, and Kevin Jaimes, 18, are both charged for their roles in the deadly shooting at Galena Park basketball court. Ramirez is charged with murder and Jaimes is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials claim Ramirez shot and killed 19-year-old Mario Sosa Ruiz. Two other men were also shot and injured.



Two people have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the deadly shooting at Galena Park basketball court.

Angel Mendiola Ramirez, 18, is charged with the murder 19-year-old Mario Sosa Ruiz, and Kevin Jaimes, 18, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Keene Street shooting

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports a call went out around 9:45 p.m. on March 29 about a shooting near Keene Street and 14th Street at Galena Park.

According to detectives, two groups of males had agreed to meet at the park and while there, Ramirez started shooting and hit Ruiz. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Angel Mendiola Ramirez (L) and Kevin Jaimes (R)

Officials previously said a group of males were playing at the basketball court at the time.

Two other men in their early 20s were also shot and survived their injuries.

Multiple Houston-area agencies assisted with the shooting, including Galena Park PD, Harris County Precinct 3, and Jacinto City PD also on scene.

Both Ramirez and Jaimes were taken into custody and booked in Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unconfirmed if the people shot were part of the two groups who met up at the park.

Galena Park announced new park rules

What they're saying:

On April 2, the City of Galena Park posted new rules on social media.

In the post, Mayor Moya announces that all city parks will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night, until further notice. She emphasized that no exceptions would be made for the new rule.

The parks will also have 24/7 security stations and a direct link to dispatch. Both additions are said to provide "visible presence, continuous oversight … immediate communication and rapid response at all times."

"Expectations are not optional, and compliance is required," said Mayor Moya. The social post continues with the statement, reading, "Violations will be enforced to the fullest extent of the law, and those who choose to disregard these measures will be held accountable."