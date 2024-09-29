Gala supports Houston veterans in fight against homelessness

A gala was held Saturday at Hermann Park to support U.S. Vets Houston in their efforts to combat veteran homelessness. The event, featuring music, vintage cars, and guitars, attracted attendees committed to the cause.

Bill Brown, an event participant, mentioned the importance of giving back. "For us, it’s a way to give back and show our support for the vets, and contribute where we can," Brown said.

The opportunity to support fellow veterans was echoed by Vietnam veteran James Vartlett. "I've been giving back to my brother and sister veterans for 13 years, and this event, guitars and cars, is part of that effort," he shared.

The 13th annual "Guitars N' Cars Back to the Future Gala" aimed to raise funds for Houston's U.S. veterans. According to James Rose, a supporter, these veterans have made significant sacrifices for the country. "At one point in time, they could have lost their lives taking care of us. We have to take care of them," Rose said.

The gala included a car show, a sale and auction, live entertainment, and an evening program designed to increase community awareness of U.S. veterans' needs.

David Traxler, the Executive Director of U.S. Vets Houston, stressed the importance of visibility. "Years ago, when I came to Houston, I was told that U.S. Vets was the best-kept secret in town. Our intent is to no longer make this a secret but to make it a place where veterans know who we are, and the community knows who we are to help us support our veterans," Traxler explained.

Vintage cars were a significant draw for the event. "It’s all for a good cause, right? And then when you add cars to it, people get intrigued. We just have a fun time showing them off," Brown added.

U.S. Vets Houston reported that, over 13 years, the charity event has raised more than a million dollars for veterans.