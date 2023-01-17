Authorities need your help looking for a missing woman, 72, last seen in Acres Homes.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gail Pitre was last seen in the 6100 block of W Mount Houston Rd. around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Gail Pitre (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

Officials have described her as having black hair, and brown eyes, standing at 5'3", and weighing about 160 pounds.

The 72-year-old was last seen wearing a black/white and peach striped sweater, with a black nightgown and cap.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.