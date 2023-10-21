Fundraiser in Humble supports injured Harris County Deputy

Local law enforcement officers and first responders gathered in Humble on Saturday to show support and raise funds for Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson, who was critically injured in a shooting incident in August.

The event, organized by The Thin Blue Line, a motorcycle club comprised of active duty, retired, or reserve law enforcement officers, aims to help Deputy Anderson on his road to recovery.

A fundraiser was held in Humble for HSCO Deputy Joseph Anderson Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say Aug. 16, Deputy Anderson, while on a routine traffic stop on Homestead Road in Humble, was shot twice while approaching a car driven by 34-year-old Terran Green. Green fled the scene after the shooting, initiating a massive manhunt that lasted nearly 24 hours. During a five-hour standoff at a nearby residence, Green wounded three other officers, including two U.S. Marshals. Deputy Anderson is currently recovering from his injuries.

The fundraiser held at the Harris County Courthouse building on Will Clayton Parkway in Humble featured savory BBQ plates, an array of merchandise, and silent auctions for sale. The proceeds from this event will go towards Deputy Anderson's medical expenses.

Joel Garcia, President of The Thin Blue Line Northwest Chapter, expressed his commitment to organizing such events, stating, "I like doing benefits on their behalf, raising that money, so they can be comfortable as they heal."

He emphasized the importance of rallying around law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities.

The event also served as a poignant reminder of the inherent dangers law enforcement officers face daily.

Garcia said, "Departments all over the country have officer shortages. A lot of people don't want to be officers anymore. Not everyone wants to be a police officer nowadays. It's really a calling. The public needs to understand that these men and women that do this job, they're giving it their all."

Jim "Viper" Boy, TBL Nation Vice President, highlighted the financial hardships that line-of-duty injuries can impose on officers and their families. Many officers often hold multiple jobs to make ends meet, and when injured, they may struggle to maintain their financial stability.

As for the suspect, Terran Green remains in jail, facing four counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. His next court appearance is scheduled for November.