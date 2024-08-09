We have a very special recipe to share with you this week on Allison's Cooking Diary: frozen yogurt dog treats!

With just three ingredients, these treats are the perfect way to keep your pups cool this summer. I also have a people version of these treats with a melted chocolate coating.

Frozen Dog Treats

Plain Greek yogurt

Peanut butter (make sure the only ingredient is peanuts)

Banana

Blueberries

Mix the Greek yogurt with some water to thin it out. Drizzle some peanut butter into the dog treat ice cube molds. Pour the thinned yogurt on top of the peanut butter. Top with either mashed bananas or blueberries. Freeze for several hours or overnight.

Frozen Yogurt Bites (for people)-

Plain Greek yogurt

Peanut butter

Maple syrup

Fresh berries

Chocolate chips

Peanuts (optional)