Allison's Cooking Diary: Frozen yogurt dog treats

By
Published  August 9, 2024 8:13am CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Frozen yogurt dog treats recipe

This week on Allison's Cooking Diaries, we have a special recipe to share with your furry friends: frozen yogurt dog treats!

With just three ingredients, these treats are the perfect way to keep your pups cool this summer. I also have a people version of these treats with a melted chocolate coating.

Frozen Dog Treats

  • Plain Greek yogurt
  • Peanut butter (make sure the only ingredient is peanuts)
  • Banana
  • Blueberries
  1. Mix the Greek yogurt with some water to thin it out.
  2. Drizzle some peanut butter into the dog treat ice cube molds.
  3. Pour the thinned yogurt on top of the peanut butter.
  4. Top with either mashed bananas or blueberries.
  5. Freeze for several hours or overnight.

Frozen Yogurt Bites (for people)-

  • Plain Greek yogurt
  • Peanut butter
  • Maple syrup
  • Fresh berries
  • Chocolate chips
  • Peanuts (optional)
  1. Mix together the Greek yogurt with peanut butter and maple syrup.
  2. Dollop the mixture onto a baking sheet.
  3. Top with fresh fruit.
  4. Place in the freezer for at least three hours.
  5. Once the bites are frozen, take them out of the freezer and dip in melted chocolate.
  6. Top with nuts and freeze again.
  7. Once frozen, place them in a freezer-safe bag or container and enjoy whenever you have a sweet tooth!