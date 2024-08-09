Allison's Cooking Diary: Frozen yogurt dog treats
HOUSTON - We have a very special recipe to share with you this week on Allison's Cooking Diary: frozen yogurt dog treats!
With just three ingredients, these treats are the perfect way to keep your pups cool this summer. I also have a people version of these treats with a melted chocolate coating.
Frozen Dog Treats
- Plain Greek yogurt
- Peanut butter (make sure the only ingredient is peanuts)
- Banana
- Blueberries
- Mix the Greek yogurt with some water to thin it out.
- Drizzle some peanut butter into the dog treat ice cube molds.
- Pour the thinned yogurt on top of the peanut butter.
- Top with either mashed bananas or blueberries.
- Freeze for several hours or overnight.
Frozen Yogurt Bites (for people)-
- Plain Greek yogurt
- Peanut butter
- Maple syrup
- Fresh berries
- Chocolate chips
- Peanuts (optional)
- Mix together the Greek yogurt with peanut butter and maple syrup.
- Dollop the mixture onto a baking sheet.
- Top with fresh fruit.
- Place in the freezer for at least three hours.
- Once the bites are frozen, take them out of the freezer and dip in melted chocolate.
- Top with nuts and freeze again.
- Once frozen, place them in a freezer-safe bag or container and enjoy whenever you have a sweet tooth!