From Patti LaBelle's Kitchen to Yours

Patti LaBelle visits Kingwood for autograph signing event

The first 200 customers in line had the opportunity to meet Ms. Patti and take a picture with her. What a special treat!

"Patti's Good Life" is a food brand by singer Patti LaBelle that offers comfort food products like pies, frozen meals, and breakfast items. The company was founded in 2008 and is known for popular items such as her sweet potato pie and peach cobbler.

You can find Patti's Good Life products at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger.