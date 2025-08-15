From neglect to new life: Severely mange-ridden dog makes miraculous recovery

The Brief Her name is Tina, and she was hard to look at. Tina was found about 100 miles north of Houston lying on somebody's property. Tina is done with prescribed medicine and is already looking like a new dog.



Her name is Tina, and she was hard to look at.

Houston-area dog gets new lease on life

What they're saying:

"It was so sad. She was just covered in scabs everywhere. She just didn't want to be touched. She was so scared of humans," said Becky French, Special Pals Executive Director.

Tina was found about 100 miles north of Houston lying on somebody's property.

Alicia Shimmel says she and her family have been fostering dogs since she was 14, and they specialize in mange cases.

"When we saw her, we immediately knew we had to take her in."

She gives Tina coconut oil daily and medicated baths twice a week.

Tina is done with prescribed medicine and is already looking like a new dog.

She plays with Alicia's dogs and kids.

"It's wonderful to see them go from severe to a full coat of hair. Just a happy. healthy dog," Becky said. "It's what we are here for."

What you can do:

If you'd like to know more about Special Pals, go to specialpals.org.