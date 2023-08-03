Friendswood: Surface water supply being supplemented starting Friday

The City of Friendswood has announced they are supplementing their surface water supply starting on Friday.

City officials said you may notice a slight change in taste, odor, and/or color, but the water is safe to drink, cook, and clean with.

Officials said the dry weather and soil conditions have caused an increase in water main breaks and water usage, and that's the reason why the supplement is occurring.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials stated if you see a water main break or have any questions, contact Public Works at (281) 996-3380 or (281) 996-3300 for reporting after business hours.