Friendswood senior citizen program hits 35% membership surge, outpacing building capacity

The Brief A boom in enrollment is overwhelming Friendswood’s Activity Building, causing overcrowding and safety hazards Packed rooms, narrow hallways, and overflow parking are raising daily tripping hazards and threatening emergency vehicle access. Staff and volunteers are managing daily overflow crowds while city leaders evaluate long-term funding solutions.



A boom in enrollment at the Friendswood Senior Citizen Program (FSCP) is pushing its local facility to its limits, raising safety and accessibility concerns for local seniors.

The Friendswood Activity Building serves as a bustling social hub, as seniors participate in programs like yoga, chair volleyball, and Mahjong. However, as demand surges, the building's physical capacity is failing to keep pace with the growing crowd.

Built in 1972 as a municipal library, the facility’s physical footprint has officially been outpaced by the program’s rapid growth. Annual reports highlight that packed rooms and tight hallways are creating direct safety hazards for participants, particularly those who rely on walkers or mobility aids.

A 35% Surge in Membership Creates Safety Hazards

From 2024-2026, the Friendswood Senior Citizen Program experienced a 35% jump in active memberships.

Unlike a residential senior living facility, the center operates strictly as an active adult center, meaning participants commute daily. During peak operational hours, severe structural limitations create ongoing hazards inside and outside the facility:

Key concerns detailed in the report include:

Mobility Obstacles: Daily classes consistently run at full capacity. When the main room overflows, navigating narrow hallways becomes hazardous for seniors using walkers or wheelchairs.

Tripping Hazards: A severe lack of locker and storage space forces participants to store personal bags and equipment on the floor, blocking walkways.

Emergency Headcount Risks: During a recent fire drill, staff discovered that high attendance numbers made the manual check-in system unreliable, leaving officials unable to guarantee an accurate headcount during an actual emergency.

Increased Accidents: Crowd congestion has led to an uptick in minor accidents and collisions in tight corridors, prompting calls for security cameras in unmonitored rooms like the fitness center.

How a Bond Election Could Fund a New Facility

Unless a major private donor steps up to write a check, the city, and ultimately local taxpayers, would have to decide if this is something they want to invest in.

Addressing the space crunch won't come cheap. Deputy City Manager Steven Rhea says a new building could cost tens of millions of dollars.

What's next:

Program staff and members of the 9-person Senior Citizens Advisory Committee have officially pitched the need for a larger, modern facility to the Friendswood City Council.

In 2027, City Council could weigh whether to place a bond election on the ballot in May. If approved by council members, the final decision will rest in the hands of Friendswood voters, who would decide whether to approve taxpayer funding for the new building.

In the meantime, the program's lean four-person staff, heavily supported by volunteers, continues working daily to reconfigure rooms and manage overflow crowds to keep local seniors active and safe.