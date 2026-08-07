Westwood Elementary to start classes Aug. 24 following mold-related delay

The Brief Westwood Elementary is currently scheduled to start classes on August 24. The district warns that the date could change depending on the campus renovations. The campus' first day of school was postponed to address the "elevated mold levels" that were found around the campus during the summer.



Friendswood ISD has a new first day date for Westwood Elementary, but officials say it could change as it continues to address the mold issue on campus.

Friendswood ISD: Westwood Elementary mold update

What we know:

The district announced on Friday that Westwood is expecting to start classes on August 24.

The date could change, however, depending on when the renovations are finished and the building is deemed safe by environmental professionals.

The district says they will provide updates about the school every two days.

What we don't know:

The update does not mention new dates for Kinder Care, which were also postponed.

The backstory:

Friendswood ISD delayed the first day of school at Westwood to address the "elevated mold levels" found on campus over the summer.

After campus administration reported surface mold and "increased moisture" on the campus, a third-party test showed "elevated mold levels" in air and surface samples.

The mold was reportedly tied to the campus' HVAC system. The system allegedly was not effective at managing the moisture in the building, and the moisture from the system itself had spread to parts of the roof deck and portions of the campus.

The district is working to replace the HVAC units at Westwood Elementary and replace the parts of the roof that were impacted.

Officials say a contractor also performed a "comprehensive surface cleaning of the entire building," and the district is working on "enhanced monitoring, maintenance, and operational procedures" for the new HVAC.