Suspect accused of abusing children; Friendswood Police seeking other victims

The Brief Juan Mata Sr is accused of sexually abusing multiple children. Police say multiple victims have been identified. Any other potential victims can contact Friendswood Police.



A man from South Houston is accused of sexually abusing multiple children. Police are looking for any other potential victims.

Friendswood crime: Suspect accused of child sexual abuse

Juan Mata Sr (Photo credit: Friendswood Police Department)

What we know:

According to Friendswood Police, 49-year-old Juan Mata Sr. was arrested on a warrant for "Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children."

His bond was reportedly set at $350,000.

Police say Mata's arrest came after multiple victims were identified in an investigation. They're now seeking additional victims.

What we don't know:

No other details have been provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Friendswood Police at 281-996-3300.