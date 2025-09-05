Suspect accused of abusing children; Friendswood Police seeking other victims
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A man from South Houston is accused of sexually abusing multiple children. Police are looking for any other potential victims.
Juan Mata Sr (Photo credit: Friendswood Police Department)
What we know:
According to Friendswood Police, 49-year-old Juan Mata Sr. was arrested on a warrant for "Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children."
His bond was reportedly set at $350,000.
Police say Mata's arrest came after multiple victims were identified in an investigation. They're now seeking additional victims.
What we don't know:
No other details have been provided.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call Friendswood Police at 281-996-3300.
