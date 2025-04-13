Friend remembers victims murder-suicide shooting in Northwest Houston

The Brief Edwin Bravo shared that the ex-boyfriend and woman had recently ended their relationship and were both active in a local car club. Bravo says the pair recently broke up after dating for about 8 months. He hopes this tragedy will be a wake-up call for young people to help their friends heal after a break-up.



A friend of the two people killed in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide at a car meet-up in northwest Houston last week.

What we know:

The friend, Edwin Bravo, shared that the man and woman had recently ended their relationship and were both active in a local car club.

Bravo says the love of cars brought him and his two, now deceased, friends together.

Now he’s wrapping his head around what happened here Monday night.

Bravo says the pair recently broke up after dating for about 8 months.

The backstory:

It was in front of a King Dollar store where a 27-year-old man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend.

Houston police said it all started with the female victim being with her new boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up.

The ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and shot the female victim multiple times. He then chased the new boyfriend down and shot him once in the back.

The ex-boyfriend then returned to the area and shot the woman multiple times again before turning the gun on himself.

What they're saying:

"She did talk about him having issues, but I just told both of them. You know if it doesn't work out, don’t overdo it. We talked to him, and we were like, whatever happens, happens. Sadly, in this situation, things happen and doing things that are dumb is not even worth it," said Bravo.

"Both of them were really great friends. Both of them helped us out and both of them were a joy to be around with, and we are just hoping to continue on in their honor."

Bravo says he and his group will honor both friends moving forward, but he hopes this tragedy will be a wake-up call for young people to help their friends heal after a break-up.