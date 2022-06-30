Busy travel day expected at airports Friday ahead of Fourth of July

Thousands of flights have been canceled Thursday, with several hundred delayed as travelers try to get to their destinations for the Fourth of July holiday.

In the one month since Memorial Day, there have been more than 23,000 flights canceled across the country.

Delta says Thursday's protest In New York is not expected to impact operations, because the pilots who participated are off-duty. Southwest pilots held a similar picket in Dallas last week.

In Houston, the Houston Airport System says the airports are faring well. As of Thursday night, there were eight cancellations at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

They say Friday is expected to be the busiest day of travel. Hobby Airport expects around 47,000 passengers and 140,000 are expected to pass through Bush.

Raven Carter, who’s flying out on the July 4, says she’s hoping her flight does not get canceled.

"I have a flight back on July 4, I hope nothing happens," said Raven.