Free virtual conference helps families dealing with Alzheimer's disease

Help is here for anyone dealing with Alzheimer's disease. A free virtual conference is taking place Wednesday, March 9, to help those living with dementia, plus their caretakers, and an added bonus for anyone hoping to prevent Alzheimer's.

The disease is becoming even more prevalent with 400,000 Texans living with it right now. That number is projected to grow 30 percent in the next three years alone.

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is sharing free information and resources to help families through the free online conference. One thing they'll concentrate on is difficult behaviors caused by Alzheimer's.

"Some of them can be pretty troubling: things like hallucinations, aggression, different neuropsychiatric symptoms. There's going to be a session on steps that caregivers can take to help deal with those symptoms," says Chris Schneider with the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Because it can be difficult to handle these situations, they'll focus on caregiver trauma and burn-out, as well as resources to help work through those problems.

"There's also going to be a session on pets and how pets can help with dementia care as well, so there's really something for everybody here," encourages Chris.

They will also highlight clinical trials and medical help available that families may not know about.

"There's going to be a session on Alzheimer's disease research: where we've come, where things are right now, and hopefully where we're going in the future," says Chris.

Finally, the virtual conference will include healthy aging tips for anyone and everyone!

"There are a lot of different lifestyle choices that people can make that can help reduce their risk of dementia. Things like diet, exercise, getting enough sleep, reducing stress, reducing alcohol, quitting smoking, staying socially engaged, learning new skills, these are all things that can help reduce your risk of dementia. We're going to talk about some of that at the conference, but this information is also available on our website," explains Chris.

Again, the Educating America Tour - Texas is March 9 from 10 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. You can sign up for the conference even on the day of the conference.

For more information on the event, click here.

For healthy living tips, click here.