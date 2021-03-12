Free & low-cost family fun for Spring Break in Houston area

Spring Break is next week for Houston ISD, Katy ISD, and many other school districts in southeast Texas.

Whether you want to take your family out into nature, to learn in a museum, or take a virtual adventure, you have many free and low-cost options.

Lone Star Flight Museum lets kids fly back in time to learn about the history of aviation. On March 18, general admission is just 5 bucks.



Armand Bayou Nature Center in Pasadena offers general admission tickets between $6 and $0, depending on your age.

Get your roller skates ready. The Rink at Discovery Green is open through April 11. Usually, tickets are $12, but on March 22 and April 5, they're just $8.

The Sea Center in Lake Jackson is free. Spend the day seeing and learning about sea life along the coast through five different exhibits.

Thursdays are the day to get in free to many museums in Houston's Museum District. But many have discount tickets for other days and special spring break programs.

Advertisement

The Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land offers a Spring Break Nature Program with up close and personal classes on insects, plants, and butterflies March 15 through March 22 for just $5.

The Health Museum has a new exhibit called GEAR UP: the Science of Bikes and offers a picnic and scenic bike ride March 13 through March 20, $20 for members, $28 for non-members.

For virtual events, the Children's Museum Houston has Five Days of STEAM, explaining scientific contraptions, crazy theories, and inspired art March 15 to March 19th.

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston has a free, virtual Scavenger Hunt for Color for kids and parents on Saturday, March 20.

Space Center Houston is hosting a free, virtual Campout in your backyard on March 20, where you can stargaze and use household items to make science come to life.

