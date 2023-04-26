Over 1,500 items from the personal collection of the late rock star Freddie Mercury will be unveiled to the public for the first time this summer, in a month-long exhibition at Sotheby’s in London, ahead of six dedicated auctions in the autumn.

Sotheby’s said the items, including artworks, costumes, instruments, and the singer’s famous crown, all come from his Kensington home, which has "remained almost entirely as Mercury left it."

The items will be on display from August 4 until what would have been his 77th birthday, September 5.

Highlights from the collection are set to tour to New York, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong, Sotheby’s said.