Fred Hartman bridge to close for repairs over next few weekends

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin making repairs to the Fred Hartman bridge for the next few weekends.

Crews will close all southbound mainlanes on the bridge this weekend, and close the northbound mainlanes the following weekend.

Lanes will be placed in a contraflow configuration to allow for two southbound and two northbound travel lanes on the northbound bridge.

The following closures will take place over the next few weekends:

Crews will close one left lane on SH 225 from Sens Rd. to SH 146 to prepare the lanes for contraflow beginning on Friday July 9 at 9:00 p.m, until the project’s completion.

Crews will close the SH 146 northbound mainlanes at SH 225 to implement the temporary contraflow traffic pattern and place the temporary barrier beginning on Friday, July 16 at 9:00 p.m, until Monday, July 21 at 5:00 a.m.

Motorists traveling northbound will detour to SH 146 north to SH 225 west to IH-610 north to IH-10 east.

Crews will close the SH 146 southbound mainlanes at Missouri St. beginning on Friday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, July 26 at 5:00 a.m.

Motorists traveling southbound will detour to SH 146 south to Spur 330 north to IH 10 west to IH 610 south to SH 225 east.

Motorists are recommended to seek alternate routes during the time of these closures

On July 26 at 5:00 a.m. traffic will open to a reduced contraflow pattern and remain for the duration of the project, about two months.

The repairs are taking place after crews found some fractures along the joint last year, and immediately repaired the joint with steel plates and later asphalt.

The $2.5 million emergency contract was approved to replace the modular join, which took about six months to design and fabricate, TxDOT says.