FOX 26/My20’s "Classes At Home" initiative is a hit with teachers, students

FOX 26/My20’s innovative daily education initiative "Classes At Home" is a hit here in the Houston area and could be a preview of what’s to come.

As kids across Houston are now having school at home and thousands are tuning in to FOX26/My20’s Classes At Home segment, so many people are wondering will school on TV continue even after the health crisis?

"I really do believe it has a future,” says Stafford Elementary Principal Twyla Hynes.

Classrooms may be closed due to the COVID-19 crisis but thanks to FOX26/My20’s Classes At Home segment students are still learning.

"What I like about it is I don’t have to go to school and like it’s really fun but at the same time I miss school,” smiles 8-year-old Aldine ISD student Ximena Urbina.

Classes At Home airs Monday through Friday on My20 at 11:00 a.m. and features a teacher from several area districts doing what he or she does best teaching.

“We want it to be engaging, fun, and entertaining. So it would draw the students in,” adds Hynes.

"I think the classes that are happening on television are so cool,” Pomona Elementary School Music Teacher Emma Bassett says with a big smile.

"I absolutely love Classes At Home. I think it’s one of the most innovative things My20 and FOX 26 have done for this community,” adds Stafford Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic who says so many parents and students are commenting to him on how Classes At Home has helped their family.

“My 6 year old does enjoy it and he’s learning a lot. We really like working together. I get to see right away where he struggles and what his strengths are,” says Stafford MSD mom Victoria Mason.

"I like to do classwork comfortable at home,” adds Victoria’s son Aiden.

"We’re just so thankful to have that support. We’re pulling through this together,” says Aldine ISD mom Nubia Rodriguez.

Dr. Bostic believes teaching on TV isn’t likely to go away with the Pandemic. "There used to be a program called Schoolhouse Rock many years ago. You know, conjunction junction what’s your function? I see this as the 2020 version of doing that,” smiles Dr. Bostic.

“It’s another way to stay connected with kids outside of school and a great way to reach students who don’t have internet access,” says Bassett.

Some educators say they are also learning from Classes At Home and getting teaching tips. “My colleague Ms. Summa created box spaceships and they did a poise and rhythm game where the students had to clap along with the rhythm to defeat the space invaders and it was so cool,” Bassett explains.

One of the next Classes At Home will feature instruction from a Stafford P.E. teacher. Since many of us are stationary in isolation I’m sure that segment will have a lot of viewers and participants!

Catch Classes At Home on My20 Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon.