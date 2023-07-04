Nothing says Fourth of July like grilling out by the pool.

SAFETY TIPS: Tips to grilling food safely, according to USDA

Bart Spence is the owner of Marty's Jackpot, a Houston-based spice company, and he knows his way around a grill, so we stopped by to see what was on the menu.

He started us off with some beef sliders, and Mexican street corn with a Cajun twist and even shared a hack for cutting and spicing up a watermelon.

NEED PLANS? Fireworks, parades and events in the Houston-area

To learn more about Marty's Jackpot, check out their website.