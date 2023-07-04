Expand / Collapse search

Fourth of July Grilling: BBQ, seasoning tips from Marty's Jackpot

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 26 Houston

Fourth of July Grilling: BBQ, seasoning tips

Millions of Americans are getting ready to fire up the grill for Independence Day, but before you bring the heat, you better season the meat because no one wants to go to a bland cookout. FOX 26’s Ruben Dominguez has more.

HOUSTON - Nothing says Fourth of July like grilling out by the pool. 

Bart Spence is the owner of Marty's Jackpot, a Houston-based spice company, and he knows his way around a grill, so we stopped by to see what was on the menu. 

Which person are you at the BBQ?

He started us off with some beef sliders, and Mexican street corn with a Cajun twist and even shared a hack for cutting and spicing up a watermelon. 

To learn more about Marty's Jackpot, check out their website.