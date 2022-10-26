Four men dead, Harris County needs help identifying family

article

Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals.

Juan Carlos Silva, 72, was found dead in his vehicle on Sept. 4, 2022, in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway. His case number is ML22-3742.

Juan Carlos Silva (Photo courtesy of Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences)

75-year-old John Robert Walker's body was found in front of his home in the 3400 block of Ennis Street on Sept. 22, 2022. Officials found him with a metal cane. His case number is ML22-4014.

John Robert Walker (Photo courtesy of Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences)

Cornelius Ray Martin, 69, died in the 6900 block of Fannin Street on Oct. 4, 2022. His body was found at the Metro Transit Center in the Texas Medical Center. He is reported to have several tattoos on both forearms, including a moon and lightning bolt on his right forearm and an eagle on the back of his left hand. He has an additional tattoo on his outer right calf. His case number is ML22-4200.

Cornelius Ray Martin (Photo courtesy of Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences)

Franklin Caceres Avila, 54, was found on Oct. 4, 2022 in the 10900 block of Keith Street in his home. He is missing several upper front teeth, according to reports. His case number is ML22-4204.

Franklin Caceres Avila (Photo courtesy of Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences)

Anyone with information on the family or friends of one of these men is asked to call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to their case numbers.