The four dogs were first spotted more than two weeks ago at 24017 I-45 South in Spring and the SPCA and Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Office are investigating.

After seeing pictures of the dead dogs on NextDoor Todd Wood says he went to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.

"Finally, the third day I went up there I spoke with an animal control officer, John. He said he went out there and scanned them for a microchip and they didn't have anything like that," Todd said.

When we interviewed Todd, it was his first time to see the disturbing and gut-wrenching scene.

"It's sickening and depressing," he said. "One dog hanging out of the cage. They didn't die like this. They were laid out like this, already dead or dying."

"The original person that saw this from the road posted it and said he called the authorities, but he was not getting any answers back, so I decided to come out the next day," said Tisha Brown. "The SPCA was called. They did come out here. We thought it was more than one person because the size of the cage and the dogs being so large that not one person could have done this and the gloves that were found on the ground, two sets of gloves."

"Was this part of a dog fighting ring situation here or do we have some type of satanic ritual thing going on," Tisha said. "It's definitely a dark feeling whatever happened to these animals and the way they were left."

We were told TXDOT is responsible for picking the dogs up. It's not known when that will happen.