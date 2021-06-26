Fort Hood officials asking for help in search for missing soldier

article

A Fort Hood soldier has been unaccounted for since Wednesday.

Saturday, The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services in a release said it is seeking the public’s help in locating the missing Fort Hood Soldier, Spc. Abram Salas II.

On June 23, Spc. Salas’ unit reported that he failed to report to work. DES says attempts to contact Salas by law enforcement, his chain of command, and his family have been unsuccessful.

Salas is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a 4-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796.

The initial investigation appears that Salas left for unknown reasons on his own accord and reliable credible information exists that he may be in the San Antonio area.

DES and military officials are in constant contact with Salas’ unit and his Family to ensure his health and safety.

Fort Hood DES says anyone with information related to the location of Spc. Abram Salas or details related to the conditions he went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170. Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence.

