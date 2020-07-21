Fort Hood identifies soldier found unresponsive near Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Bell County

Fort Hood officials have identified a soldier found unresponsive near Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Bell County.

Pvt. Mejhor Morta (Fort Hood)

Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive on July 17.

According to Fort Hood, Morta, who's from Pensacola, Fla., entered the U.S. Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic and has been assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, since May.

"The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt. "My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation."

Morta's awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.



Fort Hood says that the incident is currently under investigation by the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

