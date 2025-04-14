Fort Bend ISD votes for gender policy centered on parental notification

The Brief The Fort Bend Independent School District has approved a controversial policy regarding how school handle students' gender identities. The vote was 5-2 in favor of the policy. The approved policy requires school officials to notify parents if a student asks to be identified by a different name or pronoun than the one assigned at birth.



Fort Bend ISD board members voted 5 to 2 in support of a controversial policy regarding how schools handle students’ gender identities — a decision that will impact students across the district.

The backstory:

The approved policy requires school officials to notify parents if a student asks to be identified by a different name or pronoun than the one assigned at birth. Supporters of the measure argue it reinforces parental rights and promotes transparency between families and schools. Opponents, however, say the policy could endanger LGBTQ+ students and lead to discrimination.

What they're saying:

"As a mandated reporter, under state law, teachers are trained to watch for signs of distress, self-harm, or bullying," said Darcey Pett, an elementary school teacher and parent. "If a student's gender identity is tied to those risks, teachers are restricted from discussing gender, how can we fully support mental health?"

Faith leaders also weighed in on the debate. "Since when did our schools turn into a battleground and breeding ground for issues of sexism?" asked Pastor Carlos Jones of Inspiration Church. "Who would've thought that a two-minute experience in the restroom would then make it to the Fort Bend ISD boardroom as a symbolizing moment of identity?"

Advocates for transgender youth say the policy undermines student safety.

"When children are secured at school, they are able to learn and their educational needs are better met," said Landon Richie with the Transgender Education Network of Texas. "Ensuring those conditions should be the primary concern of educators and administrators — not, as we are seeing, using vulnerable students as political pawns."

The other side:

Before the vote, many of the trustees said it was ultimately about making sure parents were well-informed about any matters concerning their students.

"We aren't saying kids can't be who they are," said Position 3 Trustee Rick Garcia. "We're just making sure that parents are OK with them using those pronouns. We don't want to keep secrets from parents."

Dr. Shirley Rose Gilliam and Angie Hanan were the two trustees who voted against the measure Monday night.